LEWISTON - According to a release, Northwest Farm Credit Services recently awarded a $1,500 Rural Community Grant to the Willow Center in Lewiston. “The Willow Center would like to extend our most heartfelt appreciation to Northwest Farm Credit Services for its support of our Young Adult Group program. The support these 19–29-year-old individuals will receive in the form of group support, resources and referrals will allow them to avoid the worst impacts of unresolved grief at a critical point in their lives,” said executive director Gabriel Lacoboni. “We could not run this program without the generous support of businesses such as yours. On behalf of myself, the Board of Directors, volunteers and our families, thank you!”

LEWISTON, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO