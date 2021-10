Pokemon Go has announced its plans for its next Community Day. The November 2021 Community Day will feature Shinx, the Electric-type Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Shinx is a somewhat rare Pokemon in Pokemon Go, as the Pokemon usually only appears in eggs and raid battles as opposed to being found in the wild. The event will take place on November 21st from 11 AM to 5 PM and will feature many of the standard hallmarks seen in past Community Days, including a boosted rate of Shiny Shinx. This will be the last "regular" Community Day of the year, as December's two-day Community Day event will feature all of the Pokemon that appeared in past Community Day events.

