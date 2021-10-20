CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NLCS Game 3 Highlights: Braves vs. Dodgers

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodgers 1B Cody Bellinger bashed a game-tying three-run home run,...

FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
Mookie Betts
Cody Bellinger
FanSided

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman’s comments on Trevor Bauer tell you all you need to know

Whatever you seem to think, Trevor Bauer will not be pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, or anywhere in Major League Baseball, in 2022 (and likely beyond that). It’s just not going to happen, even if he’s found not guilty of the sexual assault allegations. ESPN insider Jeff Passan polled ~24 current and former baseball executives, players, lawyers and others with a connection to the sport a few months ago and all of the subjects, when asked if Bauer would ever play in MLB again, had different variations of the word “no.”
MLB
ESPN

MLB World Series 2021 -- Braves turn on power, Charlie Morton breaks his leg and other big moments in Game 1 win over Astros

The big story of Game 1 of the World Series was Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton's fractured fibula that knocked him out in the third inning and the rest of the contest against the Houston Astros. The top highlight of the game might be the Braves' ace striking out Jose Altuve looking at a wicked 2-2 curveball, but completing his delivery in pain and leaving the game. The Braves won 6-2.
MLB
Red Reporter

NLCS Game 2 - Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves (Scherzer vs. Anderson)

Austin Riley bonked a walk-off hit to score Ozzie Albies in the opener of the National League Championship Series yesterday, the kind of scintillating game I can only dream of watching the Cincinnati Reds play in one eon. Eon is an anagram of one, by the way, but that’s almost completely beside the point.
MLB
#Dodgers#Braves
CBS Sports

2021 MLB World Series schedule: Astros vs. Braves times, TV channel, dates for Fall Classic

MLB's 2021 World Series matchup is set: the Houston Astros will face the Atlanta Braves in this year's Fall Classic. The Braves punched their ticket Saturday night, clinching the pennant in Game 6 of the NLCS against the defending champion Dodgers. The Astros, meanwhile, knocked out the Boston Red Sox in six games in the ALCS. The Astros have home-field advantage in the World Series, which starts Tuesday in Houston.
MLB
CBS LA

Shohei Ohtani and Max Scherzer Receive MLBPA Honors

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two of Los Angeles’ most popular athletes, Shohei Ohtani and Max Scherzer, were announced as Player’s Choice Award winners by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) on Thursday. Ohtani was voted by his peers as the American League Outstanding Player and the MLB Player of the Year, while Scherzer was awarded the National League Outstanding Pitcher award. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred presented Ohtani with the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award on Tuesday prior to Game 1 of the World Series in Houston. Ohtani became just the 16th player in MLB history to receive the award after his historic...
MLB

