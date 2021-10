Maryland men’s basketball was given the No. 21 spot in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll for the 2021-22 season, the program announced earlier on Monday. The Terps received a grand total of 294 votes and they are behind just four other Big Ten teams that were also placed in the poll. No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Purdue, No. 11 Illinois and No. 17 Ohio State are all ahead of Maryland in the rankings. This is the fifth time in the last seven seasons that the Terps have been ranked in the AP poll and it is the 22nd time ever that Maryland has earned a preseason ranking from AP.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO