Ocoee allows Chews A Puppy to bypass county pet sale ban; humane advocates vow to fight

Volunteers hold puppies available for adoption at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

The city of Ocoee’s reworked pet-sale ordinance was widely panned Tuesday night by more than two dozen animal welfare advocates who tried but failed to persuade city commissioners to stick with a county ordinance that will outlaw the retail sale of puppies, kittens and bunnies beginning next summer.

The hotly debated Ocoee ordinance passed 3-2 with Mayor Rusty Johnson leading the way to benefit a city pet shop.

The new rule allows one store — Chews A Puppy on West Colonial — to keep selling puppies and kittens after the county ban kicks in June 22.

Unless the county rule is overturned in court, Chews A Puppy would be the only pet shop lawfully permitted to sell puppies not only in Ocoee but also in Orange County and throughout most of Central Florida as Lake, Osceola and Seminole counties have adopted similar bans on retail pet sales.

Frustrated animal-welfare advocates, who lobbied for Orange County’s ban, vowed to keep fighting.

“Obviously we’re very disappointed that the Ocoee commission chose to ignore all of the facts they were given about this pet store’s horrible reputation online as well as the fact that they continue to deal with puppy mills,” said Bryan Wilson of AARF or Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation.

Chews A Puppy has an F-rating with the Better Business Bureau of Central Florida, the worst mark the consumer group assigns a business.

Rosina McVicker of the Orange County Animal Services’ advisory board said the panel will discuss Ocoee’s ordinance at its Oct. 26 meeting.

“We’re not letting it go,” she said.

About 30 people offered their opinion Tuesday to Ocoee commissioners, nearly all opposed to bypassing the county ban.

But the meeting room was filled with as many or more Chews A Puppy supporters, all wearing teal T-shirts.

Many are former or current employees.

Several animal welfare advocates cited public records alleging that Chews A Puppy has sold puppies supplied by questionable high-volume commercial dog breeding operations listed on the Humane Society of United States’ annual “ Horrible Hundred ” list of problem or abusive breeders.

Some pointed out the Ocoee ordinance lacks enforcement teeth and does not forbid Chews A Puppy from buying animals from puppy mills.

Crystal Grastara defended her store’s management and puppy pipeline, saying they regularly review suppliers and drop bad ones.

“Compliance is an important aspect of our business structure,” Grastara said, urging the commission to adopt the new rule. “We have sent approximately 6,500 puppies to their forever homes, which is a clear indication that the public wants the right to buy from a highly regulated pet store.”

Commissioner Richard Firstner, who voted no, said the county rule was aimed at stopping puppy mills, most of which are located out of state.

He said he supported the county ban.

“We can’t directly enforce anything on them,” Firstner said of puppy mills. “But we can stop them from having an outlet for their products; that’s the best we can do here. And, if all of the pet stores are not allowed to sell dogs, cats and rabbits, that maybe puts a dent in their business.”

Commissioner George Oliver also voted no, saying the measure lacked consequences for Chews A Puppy if it fails to follow the rules.

City Attorney Scott Cookson said the city has authority to impose the “ultimate consequence” because it can rescind the ordinance at any time.

The ordinance includes rules requiring the store to have “readily available” for customers to review the name and contact information for the breeding facility where the pet was bred; the U.S. Department of Agriculture license number for the breeder; and the dates the pet was born and received by the store.

It also requires the store to provide customers a warranty for the life of the pet that allows a customer to return for replacement any purchased pet “afflicted by a hereditary or congenital condition that is debilitating [and] affects the health of the pet.” The warranty must be offered and explained to buyers.

Because the county ordinance and city measure conflict, the Ocoee ordinance supersedes the county ordinance within the city’s boundaries.

Johnson said the county board’s 4-3 vote to enact a retail pet sales ban was narrow, too, with one yes vote “kind of wavering ... under pressure.”

“That doesn’t make it a secure vote,” Johnson said, saying he might think differently if county commissioners had voted unanimously for a ban.

The Ocoee mayor also pointed out the county is being sued by two Petland stores and Breeder’s Pick who argue the ban is unconstitutional.

City commissioners Rosemary Wilsen and Larry Brinson also voted to bypass the county ban and let Chews A Puppy keep dealing in dogs.

Those speaking out against the Ocoee measure included Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla, who chastised her Ocoee counterparts.

“We don’t need your interference,” she told them.

Bonilla said the Ocoee ordinance was faulty because it grants Chews A Puppy a monopoly, lacks consequences for the store if it fails to follow the new city rules and allows the store to self-report violations or complaints filed against it by Orange County Animal Services or other authorities.

“This is one of those ordinances where politicians ... pretend to do something good but in fact, it’s a useless ordinance,” she said.

shudak@orlandosentinel.com