Nevada trucking leaders propose solutions to supply chain crunch

Contract logistics provider DHL Supply Chain is partnering with autonomous vehicle technology company Embark to deploy autonomous trucks starting in 2024, the companies said today. DHL Supply Chain is a member of Embark’s Partner Development Program (PDP), which brings together carriers to work on autonomous trucking technology issues. DHL Supply Chain has pre-ordered the tech company's Embark Driver software, which will be commercially available in 2024. Embark has 14,200 reservations for the autonomous trucking technology to date, company officials said. DHL Supply Chain is the first carrier with capability across all modes of transportation to reserve access to the technology, Embark also said. As part of the PDP, DHL and Embark analyzed aspects of DHL’s network to begin planning for deployment, including determining which lanes to prioritize, where delivery times could be accelerated, and calculating truck volume needs. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with DHL, defining where and how autonomous trucks can best slot in alongside other modes of transportation to deliver incremental value to DHL customers,” Embark CEO Alex Rodrigues said in a press statement Thursday. “Through the Partner Development Program, DHL and Embark are methodically identifying the best-suited lanes and customers for early deployment, building the groundwork ahead of 2024 commercial deployment.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO