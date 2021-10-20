CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada trucking leaders propose solutions to supply chain crunch

By Maddie White
Fox5 KVVU
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's supply chain leaders are working on making change at the federal level to get more drivers into trucks and more products onto shelves. Trucking industry experts said they're hoping to get Congress to pass the Drive Safe Act, which would essentially lift a rule restricting 18...

Jacqueline James has dreamed of driving a big rig ever since she was a girl. At 52, the Orlando resident is training to break into an industry long dominated by men. Her goal is to own and operate her own long-haul truck. The Florida Trucking Association says thousands of trucking jobs need to be filled in the Sunshine State, and a nationwide driver shortage is contributing to supply-chain ...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heading into the holiday season, supply chain problems continue to persist, and experts predict the issues aren’t going away anytime soon. Two of the major issues are workers and warehouse space to hold the high demand of product arriving at ports. One of the major port...
Contract logistics provider DHL Supply Chain is partnering with autonomous vehicle technology company Embark to deploy autonomous trucks starting in 2024, the companies said today. DHL Supply Chain is a member of Embark’s Partner Development Program (PDP), which brings together carriers to work on autonomous trucking technology issues. DHL Supply Chain has pre-ordered the tech company's Embark Driver software, which will be commercially available in 2024. Embark has 14,200 reservations for the autonomous trucking technology to date, company officials said. DHL Supply Chain is the first carrier with capability across all modes of transportation to reserve access to the technology, Embark also said. As part of the PDP, DHL and Embark analyzed aspects of DHL’s network to begin planning for deployment, including determining which lanes to prioritize, where delivery times could be accelerated, and calculating truck volume needs. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with DHL, defining where and how autonomous trucks can best slot in alongside other modes of transportation to deliver incremental value to DHL customers,” Embark CEO Alex Rodrigues said in a press statement Thursday. “Through the Partner Development Program, DHL and Embark are methodically identifying the best-suited lanes and customers for early deployment, building the groundwork ahead of 2024 commercial deployment.”
Local activists are calling for Tallahassee’s police chief to be removed from his position. Shots were reported fired in a quiet neighborhood in the Fort Braden community on Thursday morning, striking several cars and homes. DoubleTree Hotel sold at auction for $23 million. Updated: 2 hours ago. The DoubleTree hotel...
BALTIMORE, MD (October 26, 2021) — The Maryland Department of Commerce has launched the Maryland Innovation Investment Tax Credit, which will help foster the growth of the state’s technology sectors by incentivizing investment in early-stage companies. The program, which has $2 million in funding for FY 2022, will also help increase overall investments in current […] The post Maryland Commerce Launches Maryland Innovation Investment Tax Credit appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — As Nevada continues to bounce back from the pandemic, so are casinos in the state. Nevada’s gaming operators reported a total gaming win of more than $1.5 billion for September. It marked the seventh straight month that casinos in the state took in more than $1...
TAMPA, Fla. – A nationwide truck driver shortage, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is now contributing to wider supply chain issues that are hampering the ability to move goods across the country, industry experts said. A record 80,000 additional truck drivers are currently needed to meet the nation’s freight demand,...
Still searching for a fourth stimulus check? There are currently three programs processing stimulus-like movements for eligible Americans. Depending on the qualifications, these programs could credit a few hundred dollars to recipients. Earlier this month, a study proved that low-earning Americans need a fourth stimulus check. Income loss and unemployment...
Amazon indicated Monday that it is prepared to handle an influx of orders during the busy holiday shopping season, despite supply chain problems that have led to shipping delays and shortages of key products. The e-commerce giant described several steps it has taken to alleviate supply chain concerns in recent...
As shoppers adjust their holiday gift-buying strategies due to supply chain issues, they might want to think about retooling their holiday meals, too. Just as consumers are feeling the supply chain headaches, so too are farmers, food processors and shelf stockers. Nearly everything from fertilizer for fields, feed ingredients for livestock to harvesting fresh produce has been impacted by shortages that have slowed the supply chain to a crawl.
Over 70% of everything Michiganders see on their local store shelves was delivered by a truck driven by a person with a commercial driver’s license. The persisting supply chain problems continue to plague the economy, from manufacturing to warehousing to distribution, and have placed a spotlight on the health of a long overlooked, and sometimes derided industry, trucking. It’s a significant piece of the supply chain puzzle.
America is experiencing a supply chain backlog that has left dozens of ships anchored in the Pacific Ocean and store shelves across the country empty, and experts say every step in the supply chain is experiencing its own challenges, brought on by labor shortages and pandemic-induced e-commerce shopping sprees. Both...
“We stand ready to take, create and ship orders in time for clients, large or small,” said Nicholina Womack, president of FIND. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Many are worried that the holiday season will be a little less bright as the toy industry faces ongoing supply issues, but one American company is working hard "to get as many toys under the tree for Christmas." FOX Business’ Lydia Hu spoke with American Plastic Toys Inc. CEO John...
U.S. officials say problems plaguing a nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho appear to be solved, and converting high-level radioactive liquid waste into safer, more easily managed solid material could start early next year. The post US to give nuclear waste plant in Idaho another try appeared first on Local News 8.
