Join us for a virtual chat with Ambika Singh, CEO Armoire Inc., and Pradnya Desh, CEO AdvocatAI Inc. in an engaging chat on the future of female founders in the Pacific Northwest region. Hear about their respective journeys in entrepreneurship and predictions for the future of women-led startups. The interest is ever-growing in women-led startups; angel groups focused on funding women-owned businesses and the change we hope to see in the market with greater female leadership on boards. Don’t miss this discussion!

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO