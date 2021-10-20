CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple University issues warning about man on scooter inappropriately touching women

Temple University issued a warning on Tuesday night about a man who has been assaulting women near the Philadelphia campus.

The safety alert says there have been several incidents involving a man inappropriately touching women while riding an electric scooter.

The man is described as an African American, 20 to 30 year old, wearing dark clothing, a mask and boots.

"In light of these incidents we want to remind everyone to use walking escorts, security officers on bicycles accompanying walking students," Temple Police said.

Security officers on bicycles can accompany walking students seven days a week. The service can be provided by calling 215-777-9255 from a campus phone or cell phone.

"Please be aware of your surroundings while walking. If possible, travel with friends and walk in well-lit, regularly traveled streets or pathways. Look around to make sure that you are not being followed. If you think you are, cross the street, and summon assistance," police said.

If you have concerns about your safety, you are urged to call 911 or Temple Police at 215-204-1234.

