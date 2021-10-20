Sparks City Council and Redevelopment Agency Meeting Agendas 10.25.2021

The Sparks City Council and Redevelopment Agency meetings for Monday, October 25, 2021 will be held at 2:00pm at 745 4th Street, in the Legislative Building. In accordance with Emergency Directive 045, masks are required at this meeting.

The Sparks City Council and Redevelopment Agency meeting agendas and supporting documents can be obtained by clicking the link.

You can participate in Public Comment:

In person at the meeting. By emailing us at cityclerk@cityofsparks.us , no later than 12:30 pm on 10/25/2021. In the subject line of your email, type “PUBLIC COMMENT”, the title of the meeting, and the agenda item number you wish to address, if applicable. Emailed public comment will be entered into the record but will not be read aloud during the meeting.

You may also stream the meeting from our website or on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/cityofsparks, however public comment will not be available on streaming or social media platforms.