CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Sparks City Council and Redevelopment Agency Meeting Agendas 10.25.2021

Sparks, Nevada
Sparks, Nevada
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNx3V_0cWXyl8T00

The Sparks City Council and Redevelopment Agency meetings for Monday, October 25, 2021 will be held at 2:00pm at 745 4th Street, in the Legislative Building. In accordance with Emergency Directive 045, masks are required at this meeting.

The Sparks City Council and Redevelopment Agency meeting agendas and supporting documents can be obtained by clicking the link.

You can participate in Public Comment:

  1. In person at the meeting.
  2. By emailing us at cityclerk@cityofsparks.us , no later than 12:30 pm on 10/25/2021. In the subject line of your email, type “PUBLIC COMMENT”, the title of the meeting, and the agenda item number you wish to address, if applicable. Emailed public comment will be entered into the record but will not be read aloud during the meeting.

You may also stream the meeting from our website or on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/cityofsparks, however public comment will not be available on streaming or social media platforms.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump’s who is on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s supporters, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who has represented his northern Illinois...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sparks, NV
Government
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Government
The Hill

Biden lauds ally France, calls handling of sub deal 'clumsy'

President Biden on Friday acknowledged that his administration’s handling of a submarine deal with Australia was “clumsy” as he sought to repair relations between the U.S. and France during a one-on-one meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Italy. The security pact made between the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Kemp, other GOP governors to sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will file a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for federal contractors, his office announced Friday. Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr (R) were joined on the complaint by leaders from Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia. It comes on the heels of a similar lawsuit filed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sparks, Nevada

Sparks, Nevada

102
Followers
122
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Sparks is located within the Reno–Sparks metropolitan area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy