New York Jets: Grading the pre-bye slate by unit

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The timetable for Zach Wilson’s return has been announced, and it’s between 2-4 weeks for the rookie quarterback’s return. Meanwhile, Joe Douglas finally added a legitimate veteran option at the quarterback position; trading with the Philadelphia Eagles and reuniting Joe Flacco with the Jets. It’s safe to say that most people foresaw an event like this happening after the team’s refusal to add quality depth behind Zach Wilson. Of course, it came to bite them in their behind midway through a crucial season that’s been nothing but disappointment. On top of that, the team also lost multiple linebackers for extended periods of time - including Jamien Sherwood’s season-ending ACL tear. At this point, it can only go up from here. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO