The Pleasant Valley High football team defeated Shasta 39-19 Thursday in Redding. PV’s first score came on a 12-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Ian Guanzon to Gabe Garrettson. Breandan Nash scored the second TD for PV on a 2 yard rush. The next score for the Vikings came on a 15 yard run by Guanzon. Matt Kinoshita scored on a rush from 5 yards out and Parker ran it in from 5 yards out as well.

REDDING, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO