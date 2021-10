Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes James Maddison has rediscovered his swagger.The midfielder has endured a difficult start to the season and Rodgers has revealed how he helped him get back on track.Maddison was benched for six games in September and October, struggling to find his form.But the England international excelled in the wins over Manchester United and Spartak Moscow this week, bagging his first assist in Russia for Patson Daka’s fourth goal in the 4-3 win, to suggest he is ready to fire again.“I thought the other night he was starting to get that swagger back,” said Rodgers, ahead of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO