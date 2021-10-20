CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quentin Tarantino Wants To Make a Comedy Western Film

By Chris Haney
 9 days ago
While speaking at the Rome Film Festival on Tuesday, director Quentin Tarantino hinted that his next project may be a comedy western. The man behind some of Hollywood’s biggest movies like Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill 1 & 2 is in Italy to receive a lifetime achievement award. While speaking about...

