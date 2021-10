While the Tampa Bay Lightning pride themselves on the depth throughout their line-up, there is one player that keys their offense and makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the league. That player is Nikita Kucherov. After spending a shortened regular season without him leading things last year, he had started this season strong with four points (one goal, three assists) in the first three games. Unfortunately, it might be awhile until he hits the ice again.

