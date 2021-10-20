CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Dahlen scores two goals as Sharks blank Canadiens

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Rookie Jonathan Dahlen scored his first two NHL goals and drew a penalty that led to a power-play tally as the San Jose Sharks defeated the host Montreal Canadiens 5-0 on Tuesday night. Goaltender Adin Hill made 21 saves to post his first shutout with the Sharks since being...

NHL

Kucherov out indefinitely for Lightning with undisclosed injury

'Not a day-to-day thing' coach Cooper says about forward who left win against Capitals. Nikita Kucherov will be out indefinitely for the Tampa Bay Lightning because of an undisclosed injury. The forward did not play the final 9:08 of a 2-1 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. He...
NHL
San Francisco Chronicle

Sharks overwhelm Canadiens in Montreal

MONTREAL — Rookie Jonathan Dahlen scored his first two goals in his second career game, and the Sharks blanked the Canadiens 5-0 on Tuesday night. Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier each had a goal and two assists for the Sharks. Kevin Labanc also scored. Adin Hill stopped all 21 shots...
NHL
chatsports.com

Sharks at Canadiens: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The Sharks have hit the road and make their Eastern Time debut in Game 2, visiting Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec for the first time since Oct. 24, 2019. Read more about what to keep an eye on tonight in our game preview here. Here’s everything you need to know...
NHL
State
Arizona State
northwestgeorgianews.com

'It’s not just one thing': Low-scoring Canadiens face Sharks

It's not the absence of goaltender Carey Price that has caused the Montreal Canadiens to lose their first three games of the season. It's the absence of their offense. The Canadiens have scored just once in each of their contests and are 0-for-11 on the power play entering Tuesday night's game against the visiting San Jose Sharks.
NHL
NBC Sports

Meier-Couture-Dahlen line thriving early on for Sharks

The Sharks got critical contributions from unexpected sources in their first win of the season. But on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens, it was the usual suspects who ensured San Jose would remain undefeated. Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson each tallied a goal and two assists, while Logan Couture...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Preview/Lines #1: Dahlen About to Make Sharks History

Jonathan Dahlen is about to make San Jose Sharks history. When Dahlen makes his NHL debut versus the Winnipeg Jets tonight, he will be part of the first father-son duo to play for the San Jose Sharks. Ulf Dahlen enjoyed a memorable run in teal from 1994 to 1997, potting...
NHL
Fear The Fin

Sharks at Canadiens Preview: This could be easiest win of Sharks road trip

Based on the Montreal Canadiens’ less than stellar start to the regular season, I don’t know if I’ve seen a more winnable game for the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks are confident, the Canadiens are not, and this is the perfect game to follow what was an incredible home opener for Team Teal.
NHL
chatsports.com

Home and back again: How Jonathan Dahlen persevered to break into the NHL

Jonathan Dahlen is an easy person to talk to. He’s friendly and relaxed, open, and easy-going. We’re tucked away in between the player’s area and the practice rink at the Sharks Ice. Bob Boughner is still being interviewed for post-practice media availability about 20 feet away, but for the most...
NHL
theScore

Hoffman make Canadiens debut vs. Sharks

After a slight delay due to a lower-body injury, Mike Hoffman made his Montreal Canadiens debut against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Canadiens signed the 31-year-old to a three-year, $13.5-million deal as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Hoffman suffered the injury before going to Montreal and was initially expected to miss the first week-and-a-half of the regular season.
NHL
FOX Sports

Canadiens take on the Sharks on 3-game losing streak

LINE: Canadiens -132, Sharks +110; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal aims to end its three-game skid when the Canadiens take on San Jose. Montreal went 24-21-11 overall with a 13-11-4 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Canadiens were called for 200 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes per game.
NHL
FanSided

Game 4 Preview: Sharks vs Canadiens

0-3-0 Tuesday, October 19th, 2021. Mike Hoffman will be making his debut as he will be playing on a line with Brendan Gallagher and waiver pickup Adam Brooks, who will also be making his Canadiens debut tonight. Jake Evans will not be in uniform and is out day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Matthieu Perreault will be a healthy scratch.
NHL
NHL

Tierney scores two power-play goals, Senators defeat Stars

OTTAWA -- Chris Tierney scored two power-play goals for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday. Tierney's second and third goals of the season gave Ottawa a 3-1 lead in the second period. "It's a nice way to start, for...
NHL
Paradise Post

Sparse crowd watches as Sharks are silenced by Montreal Canadiens

SAN JOSE – The good vibes that surrounded the Sharks through the first week of the season feel like a distant memory as a four-game winning streak has now given way to a three-game losing skid. The Sharks allowed a first-period goal to Mike Hoffman and second-period goals to Alexander...
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks to wear 'Stealth' jerseys against Canadiens

The Sharks have been one of the bigger surprises of the early days of the 2021-22 NHL season, but they'll be flying under the radar on Thursday night at SAP Center. Coming off a 3-2-0 road trip, San Jose kicks off a five-game homestand Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens, and the Sharks will be wearing their "Stealth" jerseys for the first time this season.
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks' skid continues with shutout loss to lowly Canadiens

Losers of three straight games, the puck just has not bounced the Sharks way as of late. After an impressive 4-0-0 start to the season, San Jose has dropped its last three contests while the offense has gone missing. Their 4-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night was...
NHL
