Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

Sacramento Bee
 9 days ago

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California...

www.sacbee.com

CNN

FDA authorizes Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization on Friday for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the United States for younger children. On Tuesday, the FDA's vaccine advisers voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump’s who is on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s supporters, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who has represented his northern Illinois...
POTUS
The Hill

Biden lauds ally France, calls handling of sub deal 'clumsy'

President Biden on Friday acknowledged that his administration’s handling of a submarine deal with Australia was “clumsy” as he sought to repair relations between the U.S. and France during a one-on-one meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Italy. The security pact made between the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia,...
POTUS
NBC News

Andrew Cuomo charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime, according to documents filed in an Albany City Court on Thursday. The criminal complaint alleges that Cuomo placed his hand "under the blouse" of the victim and "onto her intimate body part" for "purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.” The incident allegedly occurred on Dec. 7, 2020, at the governor’s mansion.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The California Lottery#Daily 3 Evening
The Hill

Kemp, other GOP governors to sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will file a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for federal contractors, his office announced Friday. Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr (R) were joined on the complaint by leaders from Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia. It comes on the heels of a similar lawsuit filed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

