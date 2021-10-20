CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Parking Structure Opens At LAX

By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There are now more parking options at Los Angeles International Airport.

A brand new parking structure opened up at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

The $294 million dollar facility has dedicated spots for electric vehicles and drivers can pre-book online for a discount.

The drive-up rate is $25 per day.

