Gov. Newsom Extends Drought Emergency Declaration Statewide

By CBSLA Staff
 9 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended his drought emergency declaration statewide, now wrapping in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, San Bernardino, Ventura, Imperial and San Francisco.

Those eight counties had been excluded from the original emergency declaration, but with water conservation efforts falling short statewide, Newsom says “it’s critical that Californians across the state redouble our efforts to save water in every way possible.”

California has recorded its driest year in nearly a century , according to a report from the California Department of Water Resources. The most recent water year, a 12-month period that runs from October 1 to September 30 that’s used to measure surface water, saw 11.87 inches of rain and snow.

