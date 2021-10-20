CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

In-N-Out Burger defies vaccine mandate, gets restaurant shut down

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aaron Tolentino
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29W6vL_0cWXxAhv00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health closed down an In-N-Out Burger location last week because employees were not properly checking for customers’ vaccination documentation, the burger chain said in a statement.

In-N-Out said it properly posted signs of local vaccination requirements, but refuses to strictly enforce them.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said. “We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business.”

Since August, San Francisco has required proof of vaccination for people to enter certain indoor businesses, including bars, restaurants, gyms and large events. Los Angeles, home to many In-N-Out locations, has similar guidelines going into effect starting Nov. 4.

Country star cancels shows at venues with COVID vaccine, testing and mask policies

The restaurant, located in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, has since reopened but indoor dining is unavailable. It is the only In-N-Out location in San Francisco.

Nexstar’s KRON reached out to the city’s health department for comment, but did not receive a response at publication time.

San Francisco has 83% of eligible residents 12 and over fully vaccinated, according to the city’s latest data.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

This meat is soon disappearing from Chipotle's menu

New York (CNN Business) — Chipotle's smoked brisket was always intended to be a limited-time menu item. But it's been so popular that the offering is ending earlier than planned. The company revealed in Thursday's earnings call that the brisket promotion will end in November, meaning it will just be...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In N Out Burger#Food Drink#Kron#Covid#Nexstar
QSR magazine

San Francisco's Only In-N-Out Temporarily Closes After Defying Vaccine Mandate

An In-N-Out store in San Francisco was temporarily shut down October 14 by the local health department after not appropriately enforcing the city's vaccine mandate. The restaurant, the only In-N-Out in San Francisco, reportedly did not turn away customers who couldn't produce proof of vaccination and ignored multiple warnings, according to the San Francisco Department of Health. Officials said October 14 was the final notice of violation. The health department visited the restaurant on September 24 after a complaint, and after following up on October 6, inspectors found the restaurant was still violating the mandate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

In-N-Out Says They Won't Become 'Vaccination Police' After Shut Down of San Francisco Location

Fast food chain In-N-Out Burger is refusing to comply with local COVID-19 vaccine mandates at some of its locations. Earlier this month, the company's sole location in San Francisco — located in the neighborhood of Fisherman's Wharf — was temporarily shut by the city's Department of Public Health after the restaurant refused to stop patrons who couldn't show proof of vaccination for eating indoors, according to The Guardian. (A city mandate that took effect earlier this year on Aug. 20 requires restaurant owners to check guests' vaccination status.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTVU FOX 2

In-N-Out Burger shut by San Francisco authorities over COVID requirements

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco health officials briefly shut the city's sole In-N-Out Burger restaurant for refusing to check customers' COVID vaccination status, prompting the popular chain to fire back with sharp criticism of the "invasive" rule. Screening patrons for proof of a COVID vaccination is required for restaurants serving...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sri Ravipati

San Francisco humpday headlines: City shuts down In-N-Out for not checking COVID-19 vaccine status and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) Happy humpday, San Francisco. We are currently experiencing this rainy season's first atmospheric river today. Flooding may occur, so be prepared!. That being said, it is the perfect time to curl up in a blanket with a hot beverage and read about what's happening in your area. Here are the top headlines in San Francisco for Oct. 20.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

San Francisco's only In-N-Out Burger location shut down and fined by county for violating vaccine verification guidelines as the popular burger chain lashes out over punishment

The popular burger chain In-N-Out is lashing out after San Francisco temporarily shut down its indoor dining and fined one of their locations multiple times for refusing to check customers' vaccination status. The company's Fisherman's Wharf location - the only In-N-Out franchise in San Francisco - was shut by the...
RESTAURANTS
Gazette

In-N-Out Burger nears opening of 2nd Colorado Springs restaurant

The signature crossed palm trees have been planted — a sure sign that In-N-Out Burger's second Colorado Springs restaurant is close to serving Double-Doubles, shakes and animal-style fries. In-N-Out envisions an opening next month for its new Springs restaurant, where construction is nearing completion near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue,...
COLORADO STATE
Eater

In-N-Out Shuts Down Indoor Dining at Five Contra Costa Locations, Rather Than Enforce Vaccine Mandate

In the latest in the vaccine mandate showdown between In-N-Out and Bay Area health officials, the burger chain may be showing signs of caving — sort of. After Contra Costa County shut down the Pleasant Hill In-N-Out location earlier this week, In-N-Out has informed the county it will cease indoor dining at all five Contra Costa County restaurants (San Ramon, Brentwood, Pittsburg, Pinole, and Pleasant Hill) rather than comply with a policy requiring customers show proof of vaccination for indoor dining, reports SFGATE.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy