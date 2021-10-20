CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Meet the Munsters’: Rob Zombie shares first look at cast of upcoming film adaptation

By Nexstar Media Wire
 9 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Yep, those look like Munsters all right.

Rob Zombie, the filmmaker and musician behind such movies as “House of 1000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Rejects,” took to Twitter on Monday to share a sneak peek from the set of his upcoming “Munsters” adaptation, which is currently filming in Hungary.

“Since Halloween is rapidly approaching it is the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS!” wrote Zombie, perhaps hinting at the unnamed film’s forthcoming title.

The post contained a photo of cast members Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie and Dan Roebuck — who portray Herman, Lily and Grandpa, respectively — sitting in front of a recreation of the Munster family home seen in the ‘60s TV series.

“Direct from the set in good old Hungary, Rob Zombie presents Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane,” Zombie added.

Zombie had earlier indicated that his “Munsters” adaptation would be filming at least partially in Budapest, according to an Instagram post he shared several months ago. The production also built an “entire neighborhood” around the Munster family home, Zombie previously indicated.

The film does not yet have an official release date.

Zombie, 56, has directed a number of horror films over the last two decades, including two entries in his own reboot of the “Halloween” franchise, released in 2007 and 2009. During his solo career as a musician, Zombie also had a top-10 hit Billboard hit with his 1998 song “Dragula,” itself inspired by one of the automobiles featured on “The Munsters” TV series.

Comments / 0

