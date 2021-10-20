Amid uptick in complaints, Frederick police, partners create Nighttime Economy Taskforce

Buy Now The Frederick Police Department has launched the Nighttime Economy Taskforce in coordination with representatives from the Frederick County Liquor Board, State's Attorney's Office, Health Department and Division of Fire and Rescue Services. The group is coming about amid a rise in late-night complaints downtown. Shown here is a northward look up Market Street from the intersection of Market and Church streets in downtown Frederick. Staff photo by Bill Green

Increased community concerns over noise, liquor and code violations, plus the occasional crime stemming from nighttime businesses is prompting the formation of a new task force in the city of Frederick.

The Frederick Police Department has launched the Nighttime Economy Taskforce (NET) in coordination with representatives from the Frederick County Liquor Board, State's Attorney's Office, Health Department and Division of Fire and Rescue Services, according to officials. The partnership also includes a number of city departments, such as the office of the mayor, economic development and planning.

Police Chief Jason Lando said in an email the effort has been in the works for months. Capt. Kirk Henneberry leads the group's monthly meetings, though Lando noted all members are equal in the effort. The initiative comes at a time when police say they've experienced an uptick in concerns from residents and visitors.

While Lando acknowledged police are usually the ones called if a problem arises, law enforcement is not the only piece to the puzzle.

"... Underlying issues such as excessive noise, over-serving, underage consumption, and overcrowding fall under the purview of our partner agencies," Lando wrote in an email Tuesday. "It is difficult to tackle these concerns without collaboration and cooperation."

Among the partners police work with is Liquor Board Administrator Dawn Shugars, who said the task force has already proven helpful after just two meetings.

“It brings us into focus with one another," Shugars said in an interview.

She described the group's initial meetings as educational and eye-opening, providing a designated time and place for agencies to discuss concerns while sharing ideas. At one meeting, Shugars said she learned a restaurant being blamed for loud music wasn't actually connected to the band that had set up on the sidewalk outside. Through the task force, she also learned of a change to the noise ordinance she hadn't been aware of previously.

“This gives you tools, a collaborative tool," she told the News-Post.

Shugars and Lando emphasized the task force does not exist to be punitive, but to work through concerns in a cohesive way. A Monday night news release from FPD described the group as aiming to collaboratively solve " ... quality of life issues at bars, stores and restaurants by streamlining communication between the partnering agencies, tracking trends brought forward by residents and fellow business owners, and brainstorming the best solution to those challenges."

Lando said the NET team will discuss community concerns and complaints and as a group decide what to do next. The chief said in his email the first step will be to work with the owner of the establishment in question to " ... ensure they are doing everything possible to be responsible neighbors and business owners."

However, if an establishment continues to break the law, Lando said citations or punitive action may occur, though that's not NET's goal. They aim to educate and encourage voluntary compliance, according to the release.

“We cannot be successful without engaging a number of City and County entities that each play a role in the safe operation of the numerous bars and restaurants in the City of Frederick," Lando said in the release.

Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor described the task force as an innovative approach to providing a high quality of life, while Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith expressed support in working with NET partners to "build better neighborhoods" by bringing local businesses into compliance.

“Quality of life issues such as those occurring during the evening hours, often involving our bars and restaurants, defy one-size-fits-all solutions and frequently require multi-department and agency approaches to provide the best response for each issue," O'Connor said in the release. "This task force will increase communication and collaboration between City Departments, and with many allied agencies who have a vested interest in maintaining Frederick's high quality of life."