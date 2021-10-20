CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

US military only ‘marginally able’ to meet needs, think tank argues

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwQbg_0cWXw7tW00


The U.S. military is only “marginally” able to defend the country’s national interests at home and abroad, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s 2022 Index of U.S. Military Strength found .

The more than 600-page index, released on Tuesday night, concludes that the U.S. military is “likely capable” of meeting the demands of a single major regional conflict though it “certainly would be ill-equipped to handle two nearly simultaneous” major regional conflicts.

ARMY CHIEF PUSHES BACK ON FORMER SOFTWARE CHIEF’S CLAIM US LOST THE TECHNOLOGY BATTLE TO CHINA

The conservative think tank rated each military branch on its capacity, capability, and readiness. Each was given a ranking: "very weak," "weak," "marginal," "strong," or "very strong," in addition to an overall grade.

The Marine Corps was the only service branch to receive a “strong” overall rating while both the Army and Navy were deemed “marginal,” and the Air Force and Space Force were labeled as “weak.”

The index also evaluated various threats the United States is facing and the capability of those actors.

While China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea all pose “high” threats — on a scale of "severe," "high," "elevated," "guarded," or "low" — only China and Russia were deemed to be “formidable” in their capabilities, per the index.

Russia “remains the primary threat to American interests in Europe” while China is the “the most comprehensive threat” to the U.S.

With the 20-year war in Afghanistan having come to its conclusion at the end of August, military leaders have begun re-posturing around the looming threat in Asia.

Chinese officials, earlier this week, denied a report from the Financial Times that their military had “tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile” that “circled the globe before speeding toward its target, demonstrating advanced space capabilities that caught U.S. intelligence by surprise."

"This test was a routine spacecraft experiment to verify the reusable technology of spacecraft, which is of great significance for reducing the cost of spacecraft use,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijan said. “It can provide a convenient and cheap way for humans to use space peacefully. Many companies in the world have carried out similar experiments.”

The U.S. and China have also hit each other over Taiwan, an island off China's coast that they contend is a part of their country, though islanders consider themselves an independent nation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Chinese denial of the hypersonic missile test, coupled with U.S. admissions that it is unprepared to defend against such technology, comes on the heels of a large-scale Chinese air incursion on Taiwan earlier this month. Chinese forces sent an unprecedented number of warplanes, roughly 150, toward the island, according to the BBC .

Roughly two dozen U.S. special-operations troops and support troops are conducting secret training operations in Taiwan and have been for at least a year, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

Related
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Iran#Think Tank#Heritage Foundation#U S Military Strength#The Marine Corps#Navy#American#Chinese#The Financial Times
ualrpublicradio.org

China is removing domes from mosques as part of a push to make them more 'Chinese'

XINING, China — The Dongguan Mosque has adopted some very different looks in its nearly 700 years in China's northwestern city of Xining. Built in the style of a Chinese imperial palace, with tiled roofs and no domes, and adorned with Buddhist symbols, the mosque was nearly destroyed by neglect during political tumult in the early 20th century. In the 1990s, authorities replaced the original ceramic tiles on the roof and minarets with green domes.
RELIGION
Telegraph

How the US faces catastrophic defeat by China or Russia in a hypersonic Third World War

The recent test of a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile by China is a reminder that any future major war between great powers will look very different to the last. In addition to hypersonic weapons - launched into space and gliding to targets - we can probably also expect Artificial Intelligence "drone swarms", and autonomous rockets delivering vehicles and supplies to battlefields.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
Slate

If China Wants to Waste Its Money on Missiles, We Should Let It

The cold war with China is very nearly on. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a House hearing Wednesday that China’s hypersonic missile test this past summer amounts to a “Sputnik moment.” Actually, he said, “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that”—a distinction without much of a difference.
MILITARY
The Week

The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, warned Wednesday about a scary-sounding new "hypersonic" missile. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said in an interview, referencing the famous Soviet satellite. Supposedly these weapons are faster, more accurate, and harder to detect than any previous nuclear weapon.
MILITARY
news4sanantonio.com

Taiwan's president confirms US troops on the ground as threats from China grow

WASHINGTON (TND) — Relations between Beijing and Taiwan have become increasingly tense this year as the Chinese military continues flying record numbers of military jets into Taiwanese airspace. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of an “increasingly aggressive” China earlier this year, making it no surprise that Taiwan’s president –...
FOREIGN POLICY
birminghamnews.net

New camouflage to make the Russian army almost invisible to enemies

This camouflage will make Russian armored vehicles invisible to 95 percent of NATO drones, says an expert. The new camouflage technology has been nicknamed Chameleon. It is based on so-called electrochromic "glass" that consists of composite materials and changes color and transparency when an electrical current is applied. The first...
MILITARY
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
globalvoices.org

The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
161K+
Followers
53K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy