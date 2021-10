Soup season is upon us! It is such a cozy, comforting food—and, if you use dried beans, it can be super economical, too. A great way to help yourself out when you cook is to plan for two meals from one, so this recipe for Creamy Navy Bean Soup with Kale and Pesto Toasts by Twin Cities chef and cookbook author Robin Asbell, which she created for Real Food, includes a second recipe for Curried Navy Bean and Spinach Wraps you can enjoy another day.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO