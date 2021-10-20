Rolling right along

“Pea Roll Along” is a newly released track from Tired Cossack, an artist from Winnipeg, Manitoba. The track’s driving rock feeling and unique vocals remind of acts like The National and Sunset Rubdown. The vocals exude a confident nonchalance, remarking “can’t stand him, his haircut, his blue eyes,” through escalating guitar jangles. “Me and my two friends, one’s the water, one’s the woods,” he sings, echoing a sort nature-forward escape. Lyrically “based off old Ukrainian folk-tales,” “Pea Roll Along” finds an enjoyable middle-ground between accessible rock and standout idiosyncrasies. “Pea Roll Along” represents the first single from Tired Cossack’s upcoming full-length album.
