Rolling right along

Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton is inviting the public on an Autumn Evening Stroll from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and 5 to 8:30 Saturday, Oct. 23. You can check out the seasonal lights and decorations on the sanctuary grounds and and enjoy spending time with the animals. Also, peek into the children’s cabin in the woods (above) and spend some time coloring. Hot chocolate and snacks will be available. There will also be featuring a movie night on the 23rd featuring an age-appropriate film. Bring a blanket. The sanctuary is at 37 Eddy St. (508-285-6451, www.winslowfarm.com)

NORTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO