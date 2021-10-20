CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODU trying to salvage Conference USA, bring in ‘members of regional benefit’ after report that 6 teams are leaving

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University President Dr. Brian Hemphill says ODU is working to “ensure the long-term viability and attractiveness” of Conference USA after news broke Monday that six conference members are planning to depart for the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel first reported that UNC Charlotte, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Rice, North Texas, University of Texas at San Antonio and Florida Atlantic University are expected to send in applications to the AAC, which is looking to backfill after the upcoming departures of Cincinnati, UCF and Houston to the Big 12.

The other members of the AAC are East Carolina, SMU, Tulsa, Temple, Memphis, Navy, Tulane and South Florida, most of which used to form previous versions of Conference USA. Houston, Memphis, SMU and UCF left Conference USA in 2013 to form the AAC with members of the old Big East. ECU, Tulane and Tulsa joined in 2014 after the departure of Louisville and Rutgers.

This next version of realignment would drop Conference USA to eight teams in football.

In his statement on Tuesday, Hemphill said that ODU is looking to work with Conference USA leadership to save the league and bring its footprint closer to Norfolk.

“By working together with our partners at C-USA, we are optimistic about attracting additional members with regional benefit to ODU, resulting in less travel and greater competition, for many years to come.”

This comes after Conference USA leaders just last week had proposed splitting up teams with the AAC based on geography. However, AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said he was against a merger plan.

ODU Athletic Director Wood Selig has been a major proponent of the regionalization idea, telling the Daily News Record in Harrisonburg : “You have to ask yourself why do three Group of 5 conferences have three almost identical footprints. You don’t see that among the Power 5.”

Nearly all of the departing Conference USA members are on the edges of an already expansive conference that stretches from Virginia to Florida to Texas.

The remaining seven teams in addition to ODU are Marshall, Western Kentucky, Southern Mississippi. Louisiana Tech, Florida International, University of Texas at El Paso and Middle Tennessee.

If those current members stay, Conference USA could add FCS power James Madison (a former Colonial Athletic Association rival of ODU whose athletic director Jeff Bourn e also supports a more regionalized conference ) and Liberty University, which is currently competing in FBS as an independent, to bring the conference to 10 teams.

Then Conference USA’s eastern division could feature ODU, JMU, Liberty, Marshall and Western Kentucky/Middle Tennessee. Southern Miss. Louisiana Tech, FIU, UTEP and Western Kentucky/MTSU could make up a western division.

So while the conference would still stretch to Texas and Florida, ODU could have at least two closer opponents overall, cutting down on travel.

There are also reports that the Sun Belt Conference, which has teams such as Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and the University of Louisiana, could be pursuing the remaining Conference USA teams such as Marshall and Southern Miss. They could also nab Liberty and JMU before Conference USA.

And with several ranked teams in recent years (Coastal is currently No. 14 in the AP poll and App State and Louisiana have both been ranked) the Sun Belt has a case of being the top Group of Five conference. That could limit any potential poaching of Sun Belt teams closer to ODU such as Coastal and App State by Conference USA.

Meanwhile it’s also been reported that UTEP has been trying to join another conference, though the Mountain West has reportedly not expressed interest.

WAVY will continue to track the latest developments. Look for more coverage from the Sportswrap team tonight.

