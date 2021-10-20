CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-Year-Old Chicago Lawn Girl Suffered Burns, Bruises Before She Died, Police Say

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 9 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl suffered burns and bruises to her face and body in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood before she died Tuesday, police said.

Alisson Zelaya was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Holy Cross Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said at 10:49 p.m., a male witness reported that a 43-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman transported the girl to the hospital from the 6600 block of South California Avenue because she was unresponsive and not breathing.

At the hospital, officers noticed that the girl had burns and bruises to the face and body. She later died at the hospital.

Area One detectives were conducting a death investigation Tuesday night.

CBS Chicago

15-Year-Old Shot While Riding In Car In Chicago Lawn Neighborhood

CHCIAGO (CBS)– A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in a car in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police said the teen was a passenger in a car driving in the 3200 block of West 63rd Street just after midnight when someone in a white sedan fired shots. The teen was shot in the back and taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Shot While Sitting In Car In West Town

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot in West Town while sitting in her car overnight. Police said the 49-year-old victim was parked in the 100 block of North Western Avenue around 12:30 a.m. When two men inside a tan car opened fire and then drove off. The woman was hit in the stomach and is being treated at Stroger Hospital. She is listed in critical condition. No arrest have been made.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Search For Man Who Exposed Himself As Children Arrived For School In Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday were searching for a man who got off a bicycle and exposed himself while looking at students arriving at an Old Town neighborhood school. Police said at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, the man was seen dismounting a bicycle in an alley off the 200 block of West Scott Street, near the Franklin Fine Arts Center school. The man pulled down his pants, exposed himself, and masturbated while looking at students coming to school, police said. After about two minutes the man was seen peeking through a neighbor’s window before being confronted by the homeowner and leaving, police said. The suspect was described as a white male between 30 and 35 years old, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair. He was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. (Credit: Chicago Police) Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Look For Man Who Knocked Over Senior Citizen On A Bicycle In Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) — A horrible attack, sparked by a paper bag. Fast food trash led to a punch that is difficult to watch. CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports from Edgewater where police are on the hunt for that guy who knocked out a senior citizen on a bike. That’s how it starts. A man drops a bag out of his car and into the street. The biker pulls up and puts the bag back on the car and that’s when it gets ugly. Kenmore and Hollywood. It’s where it all started Wednesday afternoon, just after 2:30. On surveillance video, a grey Audi stopped...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Alert Residents Of Carjackings In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about carjackings in the Englewood neighborhood. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victim as they are walking to their vehicle. They will then show a handgun or punch the victim before taking their keys and other belongings before fleeing in the victim’s car, according to police. The incidents happened at the following times and locations: 6600 block of South Normal Boulevard October 2, 2021 at 12:20 p.m. 6500 block of South Lowe Avenue on October 10, 2021 at 7:54 a.m. Police gave vague descriptions of the offenders. Police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information are encouraged to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman, 77, Carjacked In Suburban Hometown, Just After Suspects Stole Halloween Masks From Walgreens Where Her Sister Was Working

HOMETOWN, Ill. (CBS) — Two thieves copped a few Halloween masks and ran out of a Walgreens in southwest suburban Hometown this week – but not before an employee got a good look at them. But CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Thursday night, what started started out as simple retail theft quickly grew into something far more serious. The bandits are believed to have run out of the Walgreens wearing clown masks, going just one block, and attacking a 77-year-old woman who happened to be the aforementioned Walgreens employee’s sister – and stole the woman’s sport-utility vehicle for no good...
HOMETOWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Arrive To Find Man Shot In Bedford Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bedford Park police are looking for information to a shooting Wednesday. Police said around 11:46 a.m., members of the Bedford Park Police Department heard gunshots coming from the 6400 block of West 65th Street. Upon arriving, responding officers located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. It’s not clear how many offenders were involved as they fled the scene before officers arrived. Aid was given to the victim and paramedics were called to the scene. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment. The Bedford Park Police Department is investigating this incident. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. Anyone who has information about this incident can contact the Bedford Park Police Department at 708-458-3388.
BEDFORD PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

COPA Completes Investigation Of CPD Officer Who Grabbed Nikkita Brown While She Was Walking Her Dog At North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s police watchdog agency has completed its investigation of an August incident at North Avenue beach, when a Chicago police officer grabbed and physically restrained a woman as he ordered her to leave while she was walking her dog. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Thursday said it had completed its probe of the encounter between Nikkita Brown and an officer on Aug. 28, as she was walking her dog at North Avenue Beach. A CPD officer ordered her to leave, because the beach had closed for the night, and she tried to get him to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Heather Mack, Oak Park Woman Convicted Of Helping Boyfriend Kill Her Mother, Released From Indonesian Prison

DENPASAR, Indonesia (CBS) — Heather Mack, an Oak Park woman convicted of helping her boyfriend kill her mother, has been released from a prison in Indonesia. She is set to be deported back to the U.S. on Friday. Mack and her boyfriend were convicted in 2015 of killing Sheila von Wiese Mack. Mack was sentenced to 10 years, as judges ruled she deserved leniency because she had recently given birth at the time, and her baby daughter, Stella, needed her mother. Her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, was sentenced to 18 years, also receiving leniency from the judges – who said he showed remorse for his...
OAK PARK, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

1 Person Injured, 1 Arrested After Attack In South Loop Coffee Shop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is arrested after injuring an employee at Peet’s Coffee shop in the South Loop Wednesday morning. Police said around 9:35 a.m. the offender was banging on the window of the shop located at 41 E. 8th St. before walking in and removing a tip jar. The male victim tried to stop the offender and the offender broke the jar on the victim’s head.  The offender tried to flee but customers in the business helped hold the offender using chairs until responding officers arrived. According to a statement from Peet’s Coffee, the offender was not an employee of the shop. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The offender was also transported to Northwestern Hospital for a mental health evaluation. The shop is temporarily closed until Thursday. Area Three Detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Alert Englewood Residents Of Armed Robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents in the Englewood neighborhood of robberies that have occurred in the last three months. Police said the robberies occurred in August, September, and October. In each incident, the offenders approach the victims while they’re exiting a vehicle or while the victim is on foot. The offenders then would show a black handgun and demand the victim’s property before fleeing. Incident Times and Locations: 1500 block of W. Garfield on August 27, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. 1200 block of W. Garfield on August 04, 2021 at 1:30 a.m. 1400 block of W. Garfield on September 06, 2021 at 5:40 a.m. 5600 block of S. Throop on September 22, 2021 at 9:41 p.m. 5700 block of S. Throop on September 30, 2021 at 9:28 p.m. 5600 block of S. Loomis on October 18, 2021 at 6:40 p.m. 5600 block of S. Loomis on October 23, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders. They advise residents to report any suspicious activity and to lock car doors once inside. Anyone with information are encourage to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Critically Wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed, and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said the victims were on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m., when they were shot. A 24-year-old man was shot in the side and the left arm, and was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was pronounced dead. A 27-year-old man was shot in the torso and back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one was in custody. Area Four Detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Officer’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets 10 Years For Plot To Kidnap Woman She Blamed For Breakup

CHICAGO (CBS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, after pleading guilty to a plot to kidnap and kill a woman she blamed for their breakup. Lissette Ortiz, 56, was charged in 2019 with multiple felony counts accusing her of trying to hire someone to kidnap and kill a 62-year-old woman, who she blamed for her breakup with the officer. The person she tried to hire turned out to be an undercover cop. Last week, Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated armed kidnapping, and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Task Force Arrests Carjacking Suspect Hour After Vehicle Was Stolen In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)– A carjacking was reported in the Englewood neighborhood, and this time Chicago police arrested the suspect an hour later. The task force behind the arrest is the same one that was expanded this year to tackle the carjacking crisis in the city. Police said a black Dodge Durango was stolen at gunpoint from a 36-year-old man in the 3600 block of South Damen Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Just over an hour later, officers with the carjacking task force spotted the Dodge at 95th Street and Wentworth Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. As officers prepared to stop the driver, the suspect ran a red light and hit another car in the intersection. A man was taken away in an ambulance. Police have not confirmed if the man was the carjacker or a victim. Police arrested the suspect and charges are pending. A stolen gun was recovered. From January to late October of 2019, there were 450 carjackings. The following year, there were 987 incidents. This year there have been a record-breaking 1,360 carjackings in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Parlor Pizza Reopening Three Chicago Restaurants Days After Police Raids

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two days after police raided Parlor Pizza’s three Chicago restaurants as part of an unspecified criminal investigation, the chain said Friday it is reopening all three locations in Wicker Park, River North, and the West Loop. “We apologize for the inconvenience and we will be back open today at 4pm at all three locations!” the restaurant announced on their Instagram account. “We look forward to serving you!” PARLOR IS BACK OPEN ⤵️ This was just posted to their Instagram account. Following investigations at all 3 restaurants Wednesday. City and state officials have told me for two days “no update” since...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

16-Year-Old Boy Shot On Porch In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old boy was shot on a porch in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Monday night. Just before 10:15 p.m., someone fired shots, hitting the teen in the face in the 3800 Block of W. West End Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. There were no witnesses and no arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
