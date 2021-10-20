2-Year-Old Chicago Lawn Girl Suffered Burns, Bruises Before She Died, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl suffered burns and bruises to her face and body in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood before she died Tuesday, police said.

Alisson Zelaya was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Holy Cross Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said at 10:49 p.m., a male witness reported that a 43-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman transported the girl to the hospital from the 6600 block of South California Avenue because she was unresponsive and not breathing.

At the hospital, officers noticed that the girl had burns and bruises to the face and body. She later died at the hospital.

Area One detectives were conducting a death investigation Tuesday night.