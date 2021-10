New York (CNN Business) — America's worker shortage is alive and well, much to the misfortune of US companies that need staff to keep up with demand. The National Association of Business Economics (NABE) found that nearly half — 47% — of respondents to its Business Conditions Survey reported a shortage of skilled workers in the third quarter. That's up from 32% reporting shortages in the second quarter of the year, which already was too high for comfort. And nobody thinks the labor shortages will just disappear as 2021 turns to 2022.

