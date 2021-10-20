Hyundai Premium Outlet SPACE1 Cube / Betwin Space Design

The word “furniture” derives from the Old French, forneture, which means the act of supplying, from fournir. But it is only in the English language that this word is used to refer to elements of the house such as chairs, tables, shelves, etc. French and other Romance languages, as well as German, use variants of the word meubles, which derives from the Latin mobilia, meaning "things that move." While the English spelling impels a meaning of utility, languages that take the Latin root “mobilia” bring to the word a sense of freedom and possibility. But furniture does not always carry this versatility and flexibility in its creation, and generally, staticity and monofunctionality better characterize the furniture we know. The Gregory seating system is an example of how furniture can provide functionality, but also combine beauty and flexibility.
