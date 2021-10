From massive snowmaking efforts to bucket brigades that move gallons of natural powder, here’s what goes into the state’s favorite winter contest. Each October, when the rest of us are still oohing and ahhing over golden aspens, a special group of people are looking beyond the glory of autumn and willing something smaller and whiter to fall from the sky. Among those performing the most emphatic snow dances are a quartet of Colorado ski resorts that participate in the unofficial race to open first.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO