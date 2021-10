SEBRING — In some circumstances, running around on a racetrack probably wouldn’t be the safest idea. However, last Saturday, it was perfect for a marathon. Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) hosted the first ever running event in the organization’s existence down at the site of the 12 Hours of Sebring. Uli Fluhme, one of the founders alongside his wife Lidia, said they’re all about any kind of endurance sport so it was only natural they hosted a running event.

SEBRING, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO