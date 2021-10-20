Kim Sun Ho Issues Formal Apology Statement, Admits Relationship with Ex-girlfriend and Apologizes for Hurting Her, Will Leave 1D2N and All Filmed Scenes to be Cut

It feels fast turning into a runaway train situation with the allegations by a young woman and that certain Actor K behaved rather abominably when he dated, got her pregnant, convinced her to get an abortion, and then dumped her, if the allegations are true of course. She did not name names but dropped enough hints that K-netizens and K-ent reporters quickly pinpointed Kim Sun Ho, who recently shot to A-list fame thanks to the high ratings success of tvN drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha. He’s also enjoying many CF campaigns as the recently hired spokesperson and within hours of this new breaking three of companies Dominos Korea, Canon, and Foodbucket have deleted all images, videos, and references to Kim Sun Ho from their official marketing Instagram pages. You may think it’s ridiculous since there has been no confirmation it is Kim Sun Ho the woman is accusing, but then there hasn’t been a denial (yet) from his agency Salt Entertainment. Also CF brand managers work closely with agencies in brand campaigns and it’s hard to imagine the brands would be doing this is it was a blatant false accusation with zero merit. With that said, I’m still waiting to see what Kim Sun Ho’s response will be, and in the meantime K-netizens have noted the coincidence that this year’s Baeksang Popularity Award winners both Kim Sun Ho and Seo Ye Ji have fallen (falling) hard on reports of relationship misconduct.

