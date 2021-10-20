CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Sun Ho Issues Formal Apology Statement, Admits Relationship with Ex-girlfriend and Apologizes for Hurting Her, Will Leave 1D2N and All Filmed Scenes to be Cut

By ockoala
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hardest thing is to take responsibility especially if there are dire consequences, but then to hope to recover one day then it must be the first step. K-actor Kim Sun Ho just released an official statement this morning, nearly 48 hours after the scandal broke by an anonymous woman A...

