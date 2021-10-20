CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond snipes home first NHL goal [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heading into training camp, there were plenty who thought former first-round pick Lucas Raymond would be left off the Detroit...

detroitsportsnation.com

97.1 The Ticket

Pat Caputo: Red Wings more talented, simply better

The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
NHL
detroitsportsnation.com

Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi chirps Canucks …… from the bench [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings earned their first victory of the 2021-22 NHL Season tonight at Little Caesars Arena, triumphing over the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-1 final score. However, one moment during a break in play is making the rounds on Twitter, and fans are getting a kick out...
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL suspends Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin for throwing punch in retaliation

The NHL Department of Player Safety slapped Dylan Larkin with a one-game suspension for an incident the Detroit Red Wings argue needn’t have happened. The Wings host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. This is the first time in his 433-game career Larkin has been suspended. It has been a turbulent...
NHL
Lucas Raymond
FOX Sports

Raymond scores 1st NHL goal, Red Wings top Blue Jackets 4-1

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond made his first NHL goal a big one for the Detroit Red Wings, breaking a scoreless tie at 6:38 of the third period on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. “It feels great,” Raymond said. “I’ve had...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
clevelandstar.com

Lucas Raymond, upstart Red Wings take on winless Flames

Many fans felt the Detroit Red Wings were cheated in 2020 when the team finished with the worst record and wound up with the fourth pick in the draft. They're not complaining now. Detroit selected Swedish forward Lucas Raymond and the 19-year-old not only made the team this season, he's...
NHL
wiartonecho.com

Red Wings win first game at home

The Elliot Lake Red Wins won their first home game on Friday at the Centennial Arena. In the 14 games the Red Wings played this season, they won four, but the other three were on the road. This was the first time they won before a hometown crowd. Story continues...
NHL
NHL

Raymond scores hat trick, Red Wings deny Blackhawks first win

CHICAGO -- Lucas Raymond scored his first NHL hat trick and had an assist, helping the Detroit Red Wings keep the Chicago Blackhawks winless with a 6-3 victory at United Center on Sunday. "It was fun for sure, first of all to get the bounce-back win after a tough night...
NHL
