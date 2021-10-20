Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond snipes home first NHL goal [Video]
Heading into training camp, there were plenty who thought former first-round pick Lucas Raymond would be left off the Detroit...detroitsportsnation.com
Heading into training camp, there were plenty who thought former first-round pick Lucas Raymond would be left off the Detroit...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0