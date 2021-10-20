2. Pumpkin Cheesecake Snickerdoodles

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Copeland’s of New Orleans and Cheesecake Bistro announce Holiday Corporate Catering packages will be available for the 2021 holidays. The Holiday Corporate Catering packages are the perfect catering solution for corporate holiday parties or client events. “After the year we’ve had, now is the time to celebrate with your team and clients, thank them for everything they have done or sacrificed,” said Al Copeland, Jr. “Let us help you provide a stress free moment of cheer.”

