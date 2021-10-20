CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Arrest made in home invasion assault on a child in Norwalk

By Norwalk Police Department
 9 days ago

NORWALK, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Norwalk Police arrest a man in connection with a home invasion and assault on October 9.

Police have charged Ilmer Rivera-Zuniga, 22, last known to live in Norwalk, with home invasion, kidnapping, third degree assault, strangulation, and attempt at the aggravated sex assault of a minor.

The arrest release describes a call from a Norwalk resident during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 9, 2021, when the resident reported an intruder entered their home, assaulted a juvenile, and then fled.

The caller stated that they had been awoken by the child victim screaming, that they observed the intruder running through the house, and that they then saw the person flee out the front door.

Police responded and found the child shaken, terrified, and injured. The child was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment.

