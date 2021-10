Five-star wide receiver Barion Brown is on the cusp of a final decision, and Kentucky is seen as the heavy favorite going down the home stretch. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 173-pound athlete out of Nashville, TN, is rated as the No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 2 wide receiver in the senior class according to On3. And in two to three weeks, he could be a Wildcat.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO