Kansas offers 2023 4-star Houston WR Jaquaize Pettaway

The Obvious: The unsettled USC Trojans (3-4, 2-3 Pac-12 South Division), currently saddled with a two-game losing streak, will look to get well on homecoming Saturday (4 p.m. PDT) in the Coliseum, as the Men of Troy host the winless Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-4 Pac-12 South), owners of the nation’s longest losing streak at 19 games. The Not So Obvious: The fact that the calendar is turning into November, Arizona is still looking for its first win in over two years, and the Trojans are trying to avoid going bowl-less at the conclusion of the regular season makes Saturday’s game somewhat interesting. A loss to Arizona and the Trojans would be in serious jeopardy of post-season participation.

