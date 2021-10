Flagstaff City Councilmember and businesswoman Regina Salas announced Friday that she is seeking the office of mayor in the 2022 election. Salas, an immigrant and naturalized citizen who has lived in Flagstaff for 15 years, is currently finishing her first term on the city council. After serving the community for the past three years, she declared “it was time to offer my public service to be the next mayor.”

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO