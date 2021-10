The Youngstown State women's soccer team battled to a 0-0 tie against Cleveland State on Sunday afternoon at Farmers National Bank Field on Senior Day. With the draw, the Guins are now 2-9-5 overall and 2-3-4 in Horizon League play while the Vikings are 2-10-2 and 3-5-1. Both teams remain deadlocked in sixth place in the Horizon League standings with two games remaining. The 10 standings points for YSU tie the school record set back in 2014. The five overall ties eclipse the previous mark of four set in 2011 and 2018. The four ties in conference play are a new school mark.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO