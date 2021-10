The White House's $1.75 trillion budget reconciliation is out, and make no mistake: Progressives got rolled. Forget $10 trillion or $6 trillion. The $3.5 trillion package the most liberal Democrats in Congress thought was the compromise is now $1.75 trillion. Meanwhile, party leaders are pressing forward with the bipartisan infrastructure bill while all this is still unresolved. President Biden gave progressives half a loaf, but they see it as crumbs.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO