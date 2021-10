Drake Caggiula has sensed a common theme during the Buffalo Sabres' 2-0-0 start to the season. "I think our compete level is obviously something to kind of look at," Caggiula said. "(Coach) Donny (Granato) starts there. He wants us all to compete and work hard. I think we're doing it by committee. Everybody's buying into the system and everyone's working hard together."

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO