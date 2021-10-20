Landry Shamet already feeling right at home with Suns

The Phoenix Suns today signed guard Landry Shamet to a multiyear contract extension. Shamet was acquired by Phoenix in a trade with Brooklyn on Aug. 6 and he averaged 11.0 points on 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range in four games this preseason. He has completed three NBA seasons, appearing in the playoffs three times, and averaged a career-best 9.3 points for the Nets in 2020-21, including a career-high 30 points on April 18 at Miami. The 24-year-old has averaged 9.2 points per game on 41.6% shooting from the field, 39.7% from three-point range and 83.4% from the free throw line in 193 career regular season games (69 starts) with Philadelphia, the LA Clippers and Brooklyn. Shamet has totaled 407 career three-point makes as his 39.7% career mark from beyond the arc ranks 17th among all active players (min. 300 3PM).

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO