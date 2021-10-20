CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Landry Shamet already feeling right at home with Suns

By ARIZONA SPORTS
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Landry Shamet has not played in the regular season yet for the team, so that made it somewhat of a surprise that he was inked to a four-year contract extension on Monday. Shamet spent a season in Philadelphia with Suns head coach Monty Williams, who...

arizonasports.com

Related
NBA

SUNS SIGN LANDRY SHAMET TO CONTRACT EXTENSION

The Phoenix Suns today signed guard Landry Shamet to a multiyear contract extension. Shamet was acquired by Phoenix in a trade with Brooklyn on Aug. 6 and he averaged 11.0 points on 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range in four games this preseason. He has completed three NBA seasons, appearing in the playoffs three times, and averaged a career-best 9.3 points for the Nets in 2020-21, including a career-high 30 points on April 18 at Miami. The 24-year-old has averaged 9.2 points per game on 41.6% shooting from the field, 39.7% from three-point range and 83.4% from the free throw line in 193 career regular season games (69 starts) with Philadelphia, the LA Clippers and Brooklyn. Shamet has totaled 407 career three-point makes as his 39.7% career mark from beyond the arc ranks 17th among all active players (min. 300 3PM).
NBA
theScore

Suns ink Shamet to 4-year, $43M rookie extension

The Phoenix Suns signed fourth-year shooting guard Landry Shamet to a four-year, $43-million extension on his rookie contract, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Shamet has yet to play a game for Phoenix after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. The Wichita State product will be joining his fourth team after splitting his rookie year between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Preseason Review: Landry Shamet fits like a glove

The 6-foot-4 backup shooting guard Landry Shamet has never been a focal part of the offense of the three teams he’s played on in his first three seasons in the NBA necessarily, but that track record may change with the Phoenix Suns. The Philadelphia 76ers drafted him 26th overall in...
NBA
Arizona Sports

Suns extend G Landry Shamet on 4-year, $43 million deal

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to sign guard Landry Shamet to a four-year, $43 million extension, his agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal was agreed to before the 3 p.m. deadline Monday and kicks in after this upcoming season. Phoenix had already agreed to keep Mikal Bridges, another 2018...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Report: Suns agree to four-year, $43M deal with Landry Shamet

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a four-year, $43 million deal with guard Landry Shamet, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Suns acquired the guard from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft in July. Shamet, 24, averaged 9.3 points...
NBA
Arizona Sports

Report: Phoenix Suns sign forward Ishmail Wainright to 2-way contract

The Phoenix Suns have signed forward Ishmail Wainright to a two-way contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wainright, 27, was recently on the Toronto Raptors’ training camp roster, fighting for one of their last roster spots before being waived on Sunday. The four-year player out of Baylor went undrafted in...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
FanSided

Why the Phoenix Suns Extended Landry Shamet but Not Deandre Ayton

Buzzer beating alley-oop finishes and lockdown defense against the game’s best centers will get you a punched ticket to the NBA Finals, but not a rookie contract extension—at least according to the Phoenix Suns. Earlier today, the deadline to lock up Deandre Ayton and avoid an awkward “prove it” season,...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns get pounced on by Blazers in blowout loss

After Friday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers appeared to signal the Phoenix Suns found their footing from last season, they stumbled the next night in Portland. Phoenix got steamrolled by the Blazers on Saturday night 134-105. Head coach Monty Williams took responsibility for the way his team performed on...
NBA
Arizona Sports

Ish Wainright relishing new opportunity with Phoenix Suns

Newly signed Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright has played his fair amount of professional basketball, but the 27-year-old is just now getting his opportunity in the NBA. After spending training camp with the Toronto Raptors, Wainright joined the Suns last week, signing a two-way contract after being waived by Toronto.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Suns nearly pull off last-minute rally before falling to Kings at buzzer

PHOENIX — Whatever is going on with the Phoenix Suns through four games, they got a lesson on Wednesday night as to why it can’t slide. After a solid first half against the Sacramento Kings, the team short-circuited in the third quarter and was back to the lethargic, disconnected play that has been common early on this season. They got outscored 29-15 in it.
NBA
