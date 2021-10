Students at Pellston Schools are learning more about healthy eating thanks to an almost $12,000 grant given by the Michigan Department of Education. With the extra funds, they’re able to purchase more fruits and vegetables from local farms. “We have so many amazing farms up here that have really unique produce, all kinds of different varieties of foods, and then working really hard to give back to the community so that they can provide these foods to schools and do it long term and build a relationship,” said Liv Rollinger, Food Corps AmeriCorps service member.

PELLSTON, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO