CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast

Keith Stakes details the newly expanded mission for UL's Fire Safety Research Institute

FireRescue1
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of the Side Alpha Podcast, Fire Chief Marc Bashoor speaks with Battalion Chief Keith Stakes, a research engineer with UL's Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), about the organization's newly expanded mission, one that focuses on a broader range of emerging...

www.firerescue1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

Program Coordinator I / SC Fire Academy - Resident Coordinator

SC Department of Labor and Licensing - Columbia, South Carolina. Teaches as a lead instructor for the SCFA with specific interest in the Firefighter Recruit School and Municipal firefighting programs, both on and off site, which requires wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and/or the use of a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), entering burn buildings with smoke present, fighting live fires on training props (both in and outside), raising and lowering ladders, climbing ladders, and/or moving equipment that averages 100lbs. Teaches and conducts other SCFA courses as assigned. Serves as a member of the site emergency team at the State Fire campus, including responding to site fires or incidents.
EDUCATION
lincolnnewsnow.com

Winfield Fire Chief looking to expand the department’s size as population grows

Winfield, Mo. - It is estimated that every American citizen will need emergency services at least 2 times in their life. This statistic puts a strain on a growing community like Lincoln County, a strain felt by Winfield-Foley Fire, a volunteer fire department. Winfield Fire Chief Arron Lee is noticing the call volume increasing while his department’s roster and resources remain the same, putting pressure on the department.
WINFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battalion#Fsri#The Search Size#Firerescue1 Com#Firechief Com#Itunes#Soundcloud#Spotify
FireRescue1

Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition virtual reality video shoot a success thanks to help from National Fire Sprinkler Association and Ashland City Fire Department

The National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA) paved the way for a successful Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC) live-fire video shoot on location in Ashland City, Tennessee, last week. But this was no ordinary fire recording. HFSC conducted the shoot to produce an unprecedented, virtual reality, 360-degree house fire and sprinkler educational video.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
wcti12.com

National Fire Prevention Week wraps with Newport's fire safety day

NEWPORT, Carteret County — The Newport Fire Department celebrated another successful Fireman's Safety Day, which concluded National Fire Prevention Week. On Saturday, children and their families enjoyed food, games, vendors, and a concert at the Newport Community Park on Howard Boulevard. Fire Chief Benny Whitely said the event was a...
NEWPORT, NC
wfxrtv.com

Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research awarded over $581K to support work-based learning

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) was recently awarded over $581,000 to lead ExperienceWorks, a work-based learning (WBL) system that leverages Go VirginiaRegion 3 and Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRRC) investments. The system connects students and young adults to high-skill, high-wage employment opportunities through...
DANVILLE, VA
FireRescue1

The 1-on-1 connection: Informal conversations are critical to recruitment efforts

A positive experience with a firefighter is sometimes all it takes to motivate someone to consider a new vocation — The need for recruitment in the fire service sometimes seems counterintuitive. Firefighting is a challenging and rewarding vocation. Some departments report getting hundreds of applicants for just a few positions.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
FireRescue1

State of incident command: 9/11 gave us the system to succeed, wildland fires model how to succeed

This article originally appeared on Homeland Security Today and is reprinted here with permission. Following the 2001 9/11 terrorist attacks, President George W. Bush in 2003 directed all federal agencies to use the National Incident Management System (NIMS), which also included the use of the Incident Command System (ICS) in the coordination and response to all national emergencies. The NIMS mission areas are prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery to terrorist attacks, major disasters, and other emergencies. Implementation required all levels of government throughout the nation to respond efficiently and effectively together under a common coordinated process. For many disasters this change has profoundly improved and changed the ability for local, state and federal agencies to work together with a common set of objectives. Yet it only works if it is fully used and, more important, it only works if there are decisive effective leaders commanding the disaster.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6

New COVID-19 Variant Detected In United States

Health leaders say a new and more contagious COVID-19 variant, Delta Plus, is now in the U.S. Oklahoma's health experts say the variant has not spread across the country yet and they believe the virus could be spreading slower because of the natural immunity created during the Delta surge in the summer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Declares State of Emergency and Activates Emergency Operations Center

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 29, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has declared the State of Emergency for Calvert County at 10 a.m. today, Friday, Oct, 29, due to severe rain, tidal surges, and flooding. Declaring a state of emergency is a proactive measure to ensure resources are mobilized in the case of […] The post Calvert County Declares State of Emergency and Activates Emergency Operations Center appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
biospace.com

Chemical Insights Research Institute of Underwriters Laboratories Inc. Expands with Dr. Christa Wright to Lead Toxicology Health Sciences Center

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Chemical Insights Research Institute of Underwriters Laboratories Inc. announced today that Christa Wright, PhD, has joined the team as Director of Toxicology to lead the organization’s efforts to expand its pollutant exposure laboratory and grow its toxicology health sciences program. Dr. Wright will join a team of scientists focusing on how chemical and particle exposures from global air pollution, emerging technologies and consumer products affect human health.
SCIENCE
bloomingtonian.com

Ceremony Friday recognizes Bloomington’s fire safety rating

The City of Bloomington held a ceremony Friday to recognize Class 1/1x rating fire safety classification during a ceremony at the Switchyard Pavilion. The mayor of Bloomington John Hamilton, members of the city council including Jim Sims, and fire chief Jason Moore delivered comments. Here is an earlier press release...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
chilkatvalleynews.com

Fire Safety Week

Second grade students load up on a Haines Volunteer Fire Department fire truck during Fire Safety week earlier this month for a ride around town. Students learned how to escape a burning building, avoid and put out grease fires and how fire alarms worked.
HAINES, AK
The Guardian

Fire Safety and Access Officer

Starting salary: c. £12,000 per annum, plus 15% non-contributory pension and benefits. Hours of work: This is a part time role, offering at least 1200 hours per year, this equates to 100 x 12 hour shifts, scheduled in advance. Additional hours are also available. About the role. It's knowing you're...
JOBS
barrow.k12.ga.us

October is Fire Safety Month

Our K-2 classes enjoyed a visit from the Barrow County Fire Department this week. They learned about fire safety and enjoyed the fire trucks and rescue vehicles.
POLITICS
WLUC

Fire safety tips from Escanaba Public Safety

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. Harbortown Pharmacy celebrates 32 years of business. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. UPHP to offer Family Resource Fair Thursday. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is a recording of...
ESCANABA, MI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Firefighters’ Union Says City’s COVID Vaccine Mandate Has 28 Firefighters, Paramedics Sitting Out, And It Could Mean Staffing Shortages And Safety Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — There were worries late Thursday that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate could be creating safety concerns with the Chicago Fire Department. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, there has been a lot of attention on the fight by the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police over the city’s vaccine mandate. But the city is facing another lawsuit – brought by firefighters and workers with the Chicago Department of Water Management. The fight is set to end up in federal court on Friday. Imagine calling 911, and the fire truck that arrives first doesn’t have the capability to save you or your...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy