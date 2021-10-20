Keith Stakes details the newly expanded mission for UL's Fire Safety Research Institute

This article originally appeared on Homeland Security Today and is reprinted here with permission. Following the 2001 9/11 terrorist attacks, President George W. Bush in 2003 directed all federal agencies to use the National Incident Management System (NIMS), which also included the use of the Incident Command System (ICS) in the coordination and response to all national emergencies. The NIMS mission areas are prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery to terrorist attacks, major disasters, and other emergencies. Implementation required all levels of government throughout the nation to respond efficiently and effectively together under a common coordinated process. For many disasters this change has profoundly improved and changed the ability for local, state and federal agencies to work together with a common set of objectives. Yet it only works if it is fully used and, more important, it only works if there are decisive effective leaders commanding the disaster.

