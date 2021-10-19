CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trauma from racism: How psychology couple is helping people deal, and heal

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve found yourself often triggered by racism, you are not alone. In fact some doctors suggest that the trauma from racism is long-lasting, but there are ways to cope. “Racism affected me in ways I didn’t even realize,” said Joe Johnson, PhD, of Joe Johnson Group. Like many...

