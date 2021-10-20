How to use CoDi® and grow your business? We invite you to find out at Entrepreneur Homeschool

Digital Collection, better known as CoDi®, is the Banco de México tool with which you can optimize the operations and sales of your business . Yes, this platform allows you to make payments and collections from your cell phone or any mobile device in a simple, safe and fast way.

CoDi® works for all businesses, regardless of what they sell. It is ideal for all those who seek to get on the new technologies at no cost and offer their clients an efficient and practical payment method.

This tool does not charge commissions and is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In addition, it offers other benefits to businesses: the settlement of payments in real time, thus avoiding waiting times of 24 to 48 hours to receive the money in bank accounts.

To find out all the details and advantages that CoDi® offers for your business, Manuel Miguel Ángel Díaz Díaz, General Director of Payment Systems and Market Infrastructures at Banco de México, will join us next Thursday, October 21 at 7:00 a.m. pm at Entrepreneur Homeschool .

In the webinar Use CoDi® and grow your business you will discover first-hand how this tool can help you optimize the operations of your business.

We are waiting for you next Thursday, October 21 at 7:00 pm on Entrepreneur's social networks .