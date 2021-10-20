CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bachelorette' premiere recap: Michelle Young hands out first impression rose, sends 7 home

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
 9 days ago

"The Bachelorette" is back for the second time this year , and now it's Michelle Young 's turn to find love.

The 30-year-old Minnesota native became a fan-favorite on Matt James ' season of "The Bachelor" last year. (Remember when she cracked a joke before executing perfect push-ups while wearing a stunning ballgown ? Icon.)

As a former Division I basketball player and a current elementary school teacher, her contestants have double the pun opportunities to work with (school is out for the summer, which means it's time to step out on the court … and find her man!).

"This will be my last time falling in love," the new Bachelorette promises.

Meet Michelle: What to know about Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, the next two 'Bachelorette' stars

We're answering all your burning questions from Tuesday's "Bachelorette" premiere.

Who wasn't here for the right reasons?

Before Michelle meets any of the men, co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe check in on a few of them in their hotel rooms. Of course, this means it's time to snoop through their stuff.

What do they find in Ryan's room? A detailed folder of notes instructing Ryan, an environmental consultant, on how to act while on the show: Which past contestants to emulate, how to avoid getting a "villain" edit and how to appear interested in Michelle's life.

Red flag alert!

Red flag meme: Here's why you're seeing 🚩🚩🚩 all over your social media

The hosts hold off on revealing this to Michelle until night one after she meets Ryan and falls for his ice cream truck entrance. The two have a prompt, frank discussion, during which Ryan maintains he just asked some friends for advice because he wasn't too familiar with the show, but Michelle isn't buying it.

"This night really started off on a great note, I fully get that there are going to be bumps in a relationship, but I am not OK with starting a relationship on red flags," Michelle tells him. "I'm going to choose to listen to my red flags… My decision is made and so I'm going to walk you out."

Earlier this year: Katie Thurston gets engaged in the aftermath of losing two frontrunners in 'The Bachelorette' finale

A runner-up for the "not here for the right reasons" category: Joe, a real estate developer, who Michelle knows because he's also from Minnesota and the two had a brief flirtation over DM last summer – though he stopped responding after a few messages.

Michelle confronts him and Joe reveals he was dealing with one of his properties located in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis and was overwhelmed with violence going on in the area at the time.

"It just caused a lot of anxiety and I didn't feel like I was in a place to open up to somebody," he says, noting he's since worked on this through therapy. "I didn't know how to express those feelings with you … it's something that I wish I could have handled better but I'm glad that we're having this conversation now."

Michelle replies: "I'm a big communication person and I'm also a very understanding person and I'm also a woman of color living right there when George Floyd and all these different things are going on. I'm right in the heart of it, too. My students are experiencing it. If anyone were to be understanding, you would have just had to say the word."

Joe prompts a conversation that's important enough for the Bachelorette to not send him home immediately, though she still needs some time to think about Joe's fate on the show.

Who got the first impression rose?

A few men caught Michelle's eye early on, including Ryan (before the controversy), Jamie and Clayton (who's rumored to be the next "Bachelor" star).

But it's Nayte, the 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, who ultimately gets Michelle's first impression rose – an honor that has a nearly 50% track record in "The Bachelorette" of going to the eventual winner.

Nayte divulges that he didn't grow up seeing his parents have a successful love story, but wants his own kids to see their mom and dad in love. Michelle is grateful to him for opening up and thrilled he "reset the night" after the Ryan debacle.

He then nabs another first for the night: The first kiss with Michelle.

"Nayte struggles with being vulnerable, but a wall came down and for me, that's all I needed to see," Michelle says later. "I feel what I came here to feel, and that's sparks, butterflies and everything you want to feel when you kiss someone."

Rose ceremony: Who gets sent home?

Michelle says goodbye to Brandon K., Bryan, Edward, Garrett, Jack and JoMarri (along with Ryan's earlier exit). Though she leaves it until the very end, she ultimately decides to give Joe a rose.

"The hardest part about Joe is why now? Why are you popping back now?" Michelle wonders. "Why did you wait? Is it because I'm the Bachelorette?"

A teaser for the rest of the season alludes to some contestants showing concern over the fact that Michelle and Joe technically had a relationship before the show began. And will Nayte's promising relationship with the Bachelorette prove too good to be true?

Interview: 'Bachelorette' co-hosts Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe on 'father figure' Chris Harrison's exit

More: What will it take to fix 'The Bachelor' franchise's racism?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Bachelorette' premiere recap: Michelle Young hands out first impression rose, sends 7 home

