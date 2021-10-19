CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Trades for 10/19

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oOxj_0cWXfbYo00 Markets continued their rally that started the week as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have now traded higher for the past 5 sessions. Even with the markets posting incredible gains, ARK Funds had an especially strong day. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 3.4%, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.3% on the day. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on October 19, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable trades in this fund: NO TRADES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 13,685 shares of Veeva Systems & Buy 11,570 shares of Surface Oncology.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 138,195 shares of Proto Labs & Buy 21,280 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few trades of note in this fund: Sell 6,850 shares of Velo3d

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable trades in this fund: NO TRADES

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO TRADES

Check out all the trades here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 11570
ARKG Buy VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 13685
ARKG Sell VCYT VERACYTE INC 300
ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 21280
ARKK Buy PRLB PROTO LABS INC 138195
ARKQ Sell VLD VELO3D INC 6850

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Comments / 0

