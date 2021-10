That Disney+ movie about Milwaukee Bucks star and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, his family and their story finally has a title. "Rise," described by Disney as the story of "how one family's vision, determination and faith lifted them out of obscurity to launch the career of three NBA champions," will premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2022. When it was announced in 2019, the project went under the title "Greek Freak."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO