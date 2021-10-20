CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MacKinnon gets assist in 6-3 loss to Capitals

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon earned an assist in his season debut 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

MacKinnon returned to the team after being on COVID-19 protocol for a week when he tested positive on Oct. 12. He missed the first two games of the season.

J.T. Compher scored an unassisted goal in the first period to get the Avalanche on the board, and got an assist on Mikko Rantanen’s third period score. Darren Helm scored his first goal as an Avalanche member in the second period with assists from Logan O’Connor and Bowen Byram.

Nathan MacKinnon clears COVID-19 protocol, set to play at Caps

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice for the Capitals and the team got goals from Nick Jensen, Anthony Mantha, Nic Dowd and Alex Ovechkin.

The Capitals outshot the Avalanche 39-27 and MacKinnon was minus 5 for the game.

Next up, the Avalanche face off against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. The Cats beat the Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Lightning on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Red Wings’ 7-6 Loss to the Lightning

The Detroit Red Wings kicked off the 2021-22 season at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning yesterday, and though it looked like the night was going to end with a party at Little Caesar’s Arena, the Red Wings’ late three-goal lead disappeared in a flash. Detroit ultimately lost 7-6 in overtime, surrendering the game’s final four goals in the last nine minutes of play, including the extra frame.
NHL
9NEWS

Kuznetsov scores twice, Capitals beat Avalanche 6-3

WASHINGTON — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his first two goals of the season to help the Washington Capitals beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3. Kuznetsov was the most noticeable player on the ice from his first shift on. He turned the puck over on Colorado's first goal, but more than made up for it with his offensive production.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals out swag Avalanche to 6-3 win

The Washington Capitals wrapped up their homestand with a huge 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche were fully healthy with Nathan MacKinnon in the lineup and it was the Caps first Western Conference opponent since March 1, 2020. Evgeny Kuznetsov has played well and on Tuesday night he was finally rewarded in a big way.
NHL
