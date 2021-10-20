CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Who was your favorite ‘The Voice’ battle advisor: Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley, Camila Cabello, Jason Aldean? [POLL]

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auGKY_0cWXev0J00

The Voice ” Season 21 battles ended on October 19 with the superstar advisors giving some final words of wisdom to their coaches’ artists: Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana Grande , Dierks Bentley for Team Blake Shelton , Camila Cabello for John Legend and Jason Aldean for Team Kelly Clarkson . Of this year’s special guest stars, which one was your favorite? Vote in our “The Voice” battle advisors poll below. Next up: the knockouts begin on October 25 with mega mentor Ed Sheeran .

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

Chenoweth and Grande got to know each other on the set of “Hairspray Live” in 2016, but they actually met when Grande was just a teen and she went backstage at “Wicked” to meet Chenoweth, aka Glinda, in person. As an advisor, Chenoweth threw her shoe every time an artist impressed her (and Grande would kindly pick it back up for her). The eight acts from Team Ariana who will next be seen in the knockouts are: Bella DeNapoli , David Vogel , Jim & Sasha Allen , Katherine Ann Mohler , Katie Rae , Manny Keith , Raquel Trinidad and Ryleigh Plank .

Bentley and Shelton have been buddies for years, though the advisor made sure to mention how annoyed he was that he wasn’t invited to the coach’s recent wedding with Gwen Stefani . Strangely enough, Bentley already knew one of Shelton’s artists, Wendy Moten , because they had performed together long before “The Voice.” The eight acts from Team Blake who will next be seen in the knockouts are: Berritt Haynes , Carson Peters , Hailey Green , Jonathan Mouton , Lana Scott , Libianca , Peedy Chavis and Wendy Moten.

SEE ‘The Voice’ schedule for Season 21: When will Ed Sheeran appear as Mega Mentor in Knockouts?

Cabello got her start on a reality TV singing show (“The X Factor”) so she was able to mentor Legend’s artists from a completely different angle than the other advisors. One of the tricks Cabello gave to the young artists was to do little workouts while singing to help improve their stamina and energy. The eight acts from Team Legend who will next be seen in the knockouts are: BrittanyBree , Jershika Maple , Joshua Vacanti , Paris Winningham , Sabrina Dias , Samara Brown , Samuel Harness and Shadale Johnson .

Aldean and Clarkson previously worked together on their hit single “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” which she’s referred to as one of her favorite duets ever. The country advisor fit right in on “The Voice” and was able to share insights with the aspiring artists about what it was like to duet with a new person. The eight acts from Team Kelly who will next be seen in the knockouts are: Girl Named Tom , Gymani , Hailey Mia , Holly Forbes , Jeremy Rosado , Kinsey Rose , The Cunningham Sisters and Xavier Cornell .

SEE All 15 ‘The Voice’ coaches ranked worst to best

While you can’t make “The Voice” predictions until the live shows begin, be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “Survivor,” “The Masked Singer,” “Dancing With the Stars” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

The Voice's Soulful Singer Stuns Everyone After 'Sign From God' Leads Her To Blake Shelton's Team

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the results from the fifth night of Blind Auditions on The Voice Season 21. The Voice continued with its fifth round of Blind Auditions, as the talented artists continued to choose the musical superstar they trusted most to lead them through the singing competition. And that’s part of the beauty of The Voice — with the artists having some control over whose team they join, you never really know what’s going to happen. And one singer shocked us all with her choice.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Reba McEntire Finally Weighs In On Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Divorce After Rumors About Her Feelings Swirled

Country diva Reba McEntire may be divorced from Brandon Blackstock’s father, but that doesn’t mean she's lacking in opinions about the messy split between Blackstock and McEntire’s sometimes-collaborator Kelly Clarkson. As rumors swirl about McEntire’s feelings surrounding the litigation-filled divorce, the country singer finally weighed in, remaining loyal to both Clarkson and her former stepson.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Jeremy Rosado
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
John Legend
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Wendy Moten
Person
Blake Shelton
nickiswift.com

How Has Marriage Really Changed Blake Shelton?

Blake Shelton tied the knot with Gwen Stefani on July 3 in an intimate ceremony on the country star's ranch in Oklahoma. After the A-list couple decided to keep their wedding small it led to difficult decisions as they trimmed their invite list to a manageable number of guests. "I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends," Shelton said while appearing on "The Highway" on SiriusXM. "Listen, we kept it small. Get over it. It's not about you," he added.
HOME & GARDEN
The Boot

Blake Shelton Wowed by Manny Keith and Wendy Moten Battle Performance on ‘The Voice’ [Watch]

Blake Shelton had a tough decision to make on Monday night (Oct. 18) when he had to choose between two of his standout competitors on Season 21 of The Voice. Hopefuls Manny Keith and Wendy Moten competed against each other as part of the Battle Round performances. Turning out a powerful rendition of Sting's "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You," Keith looked dapper in a grey tuxedo and effortlessly flaunted his vibrato. Moten, who wore a brown cape, earned a grin from coach Shelton, showing her powerful voice on low notes before going into the chorus.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Blake Shelton#Team Ariana#Jim Sasha Allen#Ryleigh Plank#Mega Mentor
The Boot

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton’s Final Battle Round Performers Tackle a Coldplay Hit [Watch]

The battle pairings on Season 21’s The Voice are coming to an end, which means emotions are running high as coaches continue to whittle down their teams from 11 to 10. On Tuesday night (Oct. 19), Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande listened on as the final Battle Round performers took to the stage to sing their hearts out in hopes to advance to the show’s Knockout stage of the competition.
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Camila Cabello just got a 70s-inspired shag haircut

Camila Cabello isn’t afraid to mix it up when it comes to her hair and I’m so here for it. The singer gave us an important lesson in rocking a curly fringe without looking like a child, blessed us with suuuuper long waves inspired by Cher at the 2021 Met Gala and even chopped it all off for a sleek Posh Spice bob.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

SOURCE LATINO: Camila Cabello Premieres New Song On Tiny Desk Concert

Camila Cabello is here with new music. Born to a Cuban mother and Mexican father in Havana, Cuba, Cabello is no stranger to blending borders and connecting worlds. During her performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, Cabello performed her new song “La Buena Vida.”. The 24-year-old played the upcoming track...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Kristin Chenoweth Brings the Light with New Holiday Album

For Kristin Chenoweth, star of stage, screen, and recording studio, everything changed at seven years old when she asked herself one very important question: What would a bunny do? The query came when the young Chenoweth had a small role in the Tulsa, Oklahoma Ballet’s rendition of The Nutcracker. As a kid, she’d aspired to be a ballerina. In fact, it was in one of her early dance classes that she saw a piano, and mid-grand plié, decided music was to be her life’s work.
THEATER & DANCE
wbwn.com

Who Did Blake Shelton Keep and Steal on Final Night of Battles on ‘The Voice’? [VIDEOS]

Last night (10/19) was the final night of the Battle Rounds on Season 21 of The Voice. That leaves the question of who did Blake Shelton keep and “Steal” for Team Blake?. Blake’s final pairing for the Battle Rounds was 19-year-old Berritt Haynes with 21-year-old Kaitlyn Velez. We didn’t get a full look at the performance. It was just one of the show’s quick-clip style videos. That makes it hard to really know who actually did the best in the battle.
TV SHOWS
irvineweekly.com

Kristin Chenoweth is Performing in Costa Mesa From Her Recent Album

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth has returned to the stage. She will be performing at Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:30 p.m. where she’ll sing from her most recent album, “For the Girls.”. This album is a celebration of female singers throughout history, including Jennifer Hudson,...
COSTA MESA, CA
Extra

Jason Aldean on Getting POLITICAL

Jason Aldean is dropping a new album… and some political views!. The singer with a 20-year career, seven platinum albums, and countless number one country hits has been talking more openly about his political views, taking on vaccine mandates, and the Biden Administration. He tells “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis...
ELECTIONS
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy